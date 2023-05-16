Really! Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi with bestie Shiv Thakare? Read to know more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the contestants have already reached South Africa. For the same.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the BTS photos of the contestants as they gear up for the second day of the shoot

Now, Abdu Rozik gained immense fame and fan following post his stint on Bigg Boss. His camaraderie with Shiv Thakare was also an entertaining factor for viewers of the show. Shiv is already a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and now there are rumors that Abdu has been approached for the show as well.

If things fall into place then Abdu too will be joining his close friend Shiv to be part of the stunt based reality show. There is no confirmation on the same though. Host Rohit Shetty meanwhile has reached SA and will begin shooting soon.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

Abdu recently opened his own restaurant named ‘Burgiir’ in Mumbai where many celebs came to give their wishes to Abdu.

Would you like to see Abdu in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife