Really! Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi with bestie Shiv Thakare? Read to know more

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the contestants have already reached South Africa. For the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 09:31
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the contestants have already reached South Africa. For the same.

Also Read-  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the BTS photos of the contestants as they gear up for the second day of the shoot

Now, Abdu Rozik gained immense fame and fan following post his stint on Bigg Boss. His camaraderie with Shiv Thakare was also an entertaining factor for viewers of the show. Shiv is already a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and now there are rumors that Abdu has been approached for the show as well. 

If things fall into place then Abdu too will be joining his close friend Shiv to be part of the stunt based reality show. There is no confirmation on the same though. Host Rohit Shetty meanwhile has reached SA and will begin shooting soon. 

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

Abdu recently opened his own restaurant named ‘Burgiir’ in Mumbai where many celebs came to give their wishes to Abdu.

Would you like to see Abdu in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Bollywoodlife

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 09:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Nakul introduces Malti Devi to Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Really! Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi with bestie Shiv Thakare? Read to know more
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Muskaan misunderstands Kairav's friendship as love, Akshara confused
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Udaariyaan: Woah! Ekam misunderstands Nehmat and Sartaj's relationship
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Despair! Abhir keeps his distance from Abhimanyu to keep Ruhi happy
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Pandya Store: What! Shiva goes on a coffee date with Aarushi
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajeev Sen confirms being approached for Bigg Boss, says "I have been approached, but I'm still taking my time to dec
Exclusive! Rajeev Sen confirms being approached for Bigg Boss, says "I have been approached, but I'm still taking my time to decide on it”
GHKKPM
AMAZING! After making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, these actors bagged big projects
Kundali Bhagya
“My mother encouraged me, but Shah Rukh Khan inspires me to become an actor,” says Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali
Samarth Jurel
Samarth Jurel to be paired opposite Shrenu Parikh in Zee TV’s ‘Maitree’
SHIVANGO JOSHI
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi talks about doing a reality show and reveals if she would be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull
Sony LIV
SPNI strengthens its focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment; makes strategic leadership changes