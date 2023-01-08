Really! Abhinav Shukla finally breaks silence on wife Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Rubina has now fuelled pregnancy rumors with her latest post. She has shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black spaghetti dress and one in a multicolored gown.
Rubina

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Also Read-Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

Rubina has now fuelled pregnancy rumors with her latest post. She has shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black spaghetti dress and one in a multicolored gown. What Netizens noticed was a slight baby bump in the video. Apart from that, the couple was also previously spotted at a clinic and sparked being pregnant. 

Now, reacting to these rumors Abhinav finally said that he was traveling at the time and had no idea what all was being written. He said these are only rumors and nothing else. 

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 and speculations of them having a baby have always been around since then. 

Speaking of starting a family, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had earlier told a news portal, “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work.”

Also Read-Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 

  
 

