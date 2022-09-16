REALLY! Is Badshah taking a break from music? His latest Insta post creates a stir on social media

MUMBAI : Badshah’s last Instagram story “Taking A Break” has caused a stir on social media. With Badshah recently seen chilling in the hills with locals and the latest announcement that he is taking a break from music, has created confusion in fans’ minds.

Also Read: WHAT! Karan Johar arranges blind date for Seema with rapper Badshah, details inside

Superstar rapper Badshah has spent the last decade triumphantly tearing down the boundaries of India’s music scene. The Jugnu and Paani Paani hitmaker has had the whole nation in his grasp with his music.

His songs have made all the Dj Waley Babus go Voodoo with his latest Global Release with J Balvin and Tainy and recent integration with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Launch Integration. He has won a truckload of Tareefans from his fans that his absence from music seems to be raising curiosity.

Also Read: Badshah: Collaboration on 'Voodoo' with J. Balvin is groundbreaking for my career

Indian rapper Badshah, whose song 'Voodoo' with J. Balvin has been integrated in Apple's keynote event, said that collaboration with the Latino superstar is groundbreaking and very important for both the Indian music industry and his career.

He has appeared on reality shows like India’s Got Talent and MTV Hustle.

Credit: Koimoi