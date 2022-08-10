Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”

MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

He entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house and played the game well, becoming the finalist.

Shiv Thakare has become a popular name since his stint on Bigg Boss and has garnered many fans ever since. Recently he attended an event where fans went crazy seeing him and he nearly got mobbed for selfies. Netizens who love to troll such events had some hilarious comments for this.

One netizen commented, “Iske bhi fan hn kya” Another one wrote, “Ab pata chala kitni berozgaar hain desh main” One wrote, “Aaj kal koi bhi famous ban jata hai seriously!!! Itna ?? I respect his struggle but still ya .. anyway.” Another one wrote, “Inko fans kon bolta h bhayy, berozgari dar h ye.”

Shiv’s fans also had sweet comments for his appearance. One wrote, “Ye ladka kahi jaata hai logo ko line hi lag jaati hai and he is so patient with them” Another one wrote, “Our champ is getting huge love from his fans we proud of you my bro we love you forever keep SHINING shiv.” Another one wrote, “Shiv Thakare jaha bhi jata audience ka craze alag he hota hia public ka fev.”

