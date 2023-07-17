Really! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Falaq Naazz’s sister Shafaq’s breaks silence on her wedding being called off

MUMBAI :Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others. Her family recently went through hell after their brother Sheezan Khan was arrested. They stood strong and came out stronger.

Shafaq’s sister Falaq too is a TV actress and is currently seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May. She opened up about it saying, “Marriage involves not just two individuals, but also their families. When two families get together, differences can arise. Har family mein shaadi ke time par problems hoti hain aur thoda disagreement rehta hai, especially in the case of love marriages. Sadly, our families, too, had some misunderstandings, but I don’t want to blame anyone.”

Shafaq further said, “We are together, but marriage is not on the cards this year. Maybe, this isn’t the right time. Let’s see what the future holds for us.” She further added, “His family has been by my side throughout the challenging period. I wouldn't be in a relationship with someone who changes during difficult circumstances.”

