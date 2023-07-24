Really! Bigg Boss’ Puneesh Sharma finally breaks silence on why he and Bandgee Kallra parted ways

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 11 was one of the most successful seasons where Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the show whereas Hina Khan was the first runner-up of the show. It was in this season that Puneesh and Bandgee were the contestants of the show and they had met for the first time. It was on this reality show that the two fell in love and a love story began which even lasted once the show was over. Post the show is over, the two maintained their relationship and kept giving couple goals on social media.

After being together for six years the couple has parted ways amicably for the better and they still remain to be good friends.

The actress took to social media and confirmed the news when she said “Puneesh and I have parted ways, after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and don’t speculate things”

Puneesh has now opened up about the separation and told a news portal, “Bandgee and I were together for five years. There is no specific reason for ending the relationship. Bandgee is serious about her career in Mumbais and I am mostly in Delhi because of my business. My parents are also in Delhi. They are growing old, and hence I decided to stay with them in Delhi. I have been shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi as I have opened a production house. It is not possible for me to be stationed in Mumbai." After being in a relationship for almost five years, the news came as a shock to the fans of the Bigg Boss contestants. "We decided that the long-distance relationship won't work in the long run and that's why we decided to go our separate ways.”

