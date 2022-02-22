Really! Fans are excited to see Tejasswi Prakash turning serperntine in the new promo of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is going to take an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes. Well, Tejasswi Prakash's fans would be very happy with the twist. Tejasswi's Pratha will finally reveal her Naagin form. Yes, you read that right. A new promo was released by the makers recently.

In it, we see Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha in a bridal outfit. Uh-huh! Tejasswi's fans are super excited for the upcoming twist. Pratha is the Sarvasresth Shesh Naagin. For the unversed, Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh and Ritesh are going to tie the knot with Reem and Riya. Now, Simba is paired opposite Tejasswi, we all know.

The two are already being shipped together as SimTej and PraRish online. The wedding twist with Pratha as the bride has left fans excited.

