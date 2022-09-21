REALLY! Filmmaker Sajid Khan to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI:The latest whisper in the TV industry is that Sajid Khan has been asked to join 'Bigg Boss 16'. The name of the filmmaker comes just a few days before the show goes on air (October 1) and there is a strong possibility that he might be seen in the upcoming season.

The channel has a lot of fodder (which they call content) if Sajid agrees to participate. It is a known fact that Sajid was involved with Jacqueline Fernandez and today, Jacqueline is in the news for wrong reasons.

Moreover, and that's what the 'Bigg Boss' makers are largely aiming for is the masala that Sajid's presence will provide because he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by some female colleagues. Women who have accused Khan of sexual harassment include Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and few others.

Sajid has not been seen in social functions for a very long time. The broadcasters have approached him and he is seriously considering it.

Credit: ETimes