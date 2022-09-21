REALLY! Filmmaker Sajid Khan to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know

Sajid Khan is rumored to have been asked to join 'Bigg Boss 16' as the makers are aiming for content that Sajid's presence will provide because he was accused of sexual harassment and was well connected with Jacqueline Fernandez

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 20:08
sajid

MUMBAI:The latest whisper in the TV industry is that Sajid Khan has been asked to join 'Bigg Boss 16'. The name of the filmmaker comes just a few days before the show goes on air (October 1) and there is a strong possibility that he might be seen in the upcoming season.

Also Read:OMG! Salman Khan shares the title announcement of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; Shehnaaz Gill to be part of the film

The channel has a lot of fodder (which they call content) if Sajid agrees to participate. It is a known fact that Sajid was involved with Jacqueline Fernandez and today, Jacqueline is in the news for wrong reasons.

Moreover, and that's what the 'Bigg Boss' makers are largely aiming for is the masala that Sajid's presence will provide because he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by some female colleagues. Women who have accused Khan of sexual harassment include Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and few others.

Also Read:Superb! John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill to share the screen space for a multi-starrer project directed by Sajid Khan

Sajid has not been seen in social functions for a very long time. The broadcasters have approached him and he is seriously considering it.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Sajid Khan Bigg Boss 16 Jacqueline Fernandez Hey Baby Housefull Himmatwala
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 20:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff Hotness! From Shivangi Joshi to Ulka Gupta, Check out these Sizzling Pictures of The Star Plus Bahus!
MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with glitz and glamour. The stars always put their best put forward when it...
REALLY! Filmmaker Sajid Khan to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI:The latest whisper in the TV industry is that Sajid Khan has been asked to join 'Bigg Boss 16'. The name of the...
Richa's wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family
MUMBAI :As actress Richa Chadha is all set to tie-the-knot with beau Ali Fazal on October 4, her jewellry will be...
Exclusive! Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni is a fan of THIS top rated TV show
MUMBAI:Since the show ‘Ajooni’s’ initial airing, Ayushi Khurana, who made her debut appearance with Star Bharat's...
Exclusive! “ My most challenging scene was when I had to tell my son that he needs to die I just couldn’t shoot for the scene : Rachna Gupta
MUMBAI: Love at Fifth Floor is mini – web series which is streaming on Mx player and the series is directed by Aditi...
Must Read! Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan actors who have played God in their movie
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen Bollywood actors playing different characters in their movies. It is always a treat...
RECENT STORIES
Richa's wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family
Richa's wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family