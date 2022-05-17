REALLY! Is Gauahar Khan pregnant, the actress’ recent post raises curiosity among the netizens promoting their upcoming song Khair Kare

Gauahar Khan was spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 09:28
Gauhar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were recently spotted in the city seemingly promoting their upcoming song Khair Kare and they were papped by popular paparazzi. While some called them a lovely couple, some eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether she is pregnant.

 

 

A user commented, “Is she pregnant??” while another user wrote, “Lol acting toh ache se kar lo”. A third user wrote, “Is she pregnant? Look at her face.” Another user commented, “Love is really blind.”

Gauahar entered the showbiz almost 20 years ago through a beauty pageant Femina Miss India contest. Now she is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Two years ago, the actress got married to Zaid Darbar after a whirlwind romance.

Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in 2020. Pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. Some reports also claimed that Zaid was 12 years younger than Gauahar. However, later they clarified that he is only 6 years younger than her.

Earlier, the Bigg Boss fame spoke about dealing with trolls. As per media reports, she said “Wikipedia has some wrong information. Mine also, his also. Like, there is this movie on my Wikipedia page, Miss India-something, I don’t know anything about that film. In the same way, his birth year was written wrong.”

Latest Video