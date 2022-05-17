REALLY! Is Gauhar Khan pregnant, the actress’ recent post raises curiosity among the netizens promoting their upcoming song Khair Kare

Gauhar Khan was spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 09:28
Gauhar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were recently spotted in the city seemingly promoting their upcoming song Khair Kare and they were papped by popular paparazzi. While some called them a lovely couple, some eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether she is pregnant.

Also Read: OMG! Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan suffers injuries during wrestling practice

A user commented, “Is she pregnant??” while another user wrote, “Lol acting toh ache se kar lo”. A third user wrote, “Is she pregnant? Look at her face.” Another user commented, “Love is really blind.”

Gauahar entered the showbiz almost 20 years ago through a beauty pageant Femina Miss India contest. Now she is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Two years ago, the actress got married to Zaid Darbar after a whirlwind romance.

Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in 2020. Pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. Some reports also claimed that Zaid was 12 years younger than Gauahar. However, later they clarified that he is only 6 years younger than her.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! People have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows; have not been offered anything nice: Shilpa Shinde

Earlier, the Bigg Boss fame spoke about dealing with trolls. As per media reports, she said “Wikipedia has some wrong information. Mine also, his also. Like, there is this movie on my Wikipedia page, Miss India-something, I don’t know anything about that film. In the same way, his birth year was written wrong.”

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Gauhar Khan Zaid Darbar Bigg Boss Femina Miss India fever Begum Jaan Rocket Singh Ishaqzaade tandav 14 Phere
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 09:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara's music department to shut down, will Abhimanyu be able to save it 
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Abhimanyu telling Manish that...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Kanha takes a stand for Sayuri 
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Sayuri asking Kanha if he agreed for...
Nakuul Mehta of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain says, "Love is expressed differently by different people"
MUMBAI: With the recent episode of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) confessing his love to Priya (Disha Parmar) on Sony Entertainment...
Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s new look from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out, have a look
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely adorable in her latest avatar for Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi...
BIG TWIST! Sai starts with her internship, Bhavani unaware of it in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Pulkit welcomes all the interns on the first day of their class and says they are one step away from becoming a...
Aalisha Panwar made her birthday an intimate affair to remember!
MUMBAI: Actress Aalisha Panwar (last seen in TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri turned a year older recently and threw a...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill
Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s new look from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out, have a look
Latest Video