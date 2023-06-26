Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings. The show has seen many top celebs make appearances and the latest ones were Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan who had come to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Also Read- Whoa! Kapil Sharma reacts on his fight with Sunil Grover where he hurled a shoe at him mid-flight, says “main hoon thoda impulsive”

Now during his interaction with the stars, Kapil Sharma revealed a funny incident where he had to take some of his family members to his honeymoon to Italy. The actor/comedian said, “I am not joking on December 25 I had my reception and then Ginni’s sister and her sister’s mother-in-law and my sisters and mother came with us on our Honeymoon in Italy. So there were total 37 people with us on our Honeymoon. Technically we did our Honeymoon after coming back to Mumbai if you see.”

For the unversed Kapil married his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar in December 2018. The couple were blessed with a baby girl a year later and their baby boy was born in 2021. Kapil has always spoken highly about his wife and how she supported him during his life’s lowest phase.

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee scolds host Kapil Sharma for this reason

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla