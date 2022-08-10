Really! Karan Kundrra reacts to fans’ asking him about his ‘Shaadi’ with Tejasswi Prakash, says “But abhi main kya kahu…”

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name and ship them together as #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share. There were also rumors previously that the two had broken up but it ended up being nothing but rumors.

Also Read- Karan Kundrra reveals an adorable secret about Tejasswi Prakash that would leave you swooning; check out

Fans are ever eager to know when the duo will tie the knot. Addressing the question on their marriage, Karan said, “It doesn’t bother me, everyone prods me and wants to know about my wedding. But abhi main kya kahu iss baare mein? Mere papa se pooch lo (laughing).”

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan will soon be seen in a music video. Talking about it, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor said, “I am just waiting for a good opportunity. Punjabi stars are very talented and capable of a lot more than just regional projects.”

Also Read- Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal!

Looks like the fans of the duo will have to wait a little longer for the couple’s marriage.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi