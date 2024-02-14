Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?

MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and amazing performances. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Sumbul has been winning hearts with her performance in Kavya. The actress has a massive fan following and the actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about little anecdotes in her life. As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, Sumbul too seems to be in the mood for it. She got beautiful red roses and guess who she got it from? Well, she bought it herself! She posted a sweet picture of herself holding the flowers and captioned it, “Bought myself flowers”

Isn’t that simply sweet?

Sumbul’s show Kavya recently celebrated completing 100 episodes, which is a huge milestone.

