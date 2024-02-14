Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?

Sumbul has been winning hearts with her performance in Kavya. The actress has a massive fan following and the actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about little anecdotes in her life.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:57
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and amazing performances. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Also Read- Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul has been winning hearts with her performance in Kavya. The actress has a massive fan following and the actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about little anecdotes in her life. As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, Sumbul too seems to be in the mood for it. She got beautiful red roses and guess who she got it from? Well, she bought it herself! She posted a sweet picture of herself holding the flowers and captioned it, “Bought myself flowers”

Check out her story here;

Isn’t that simply sweet?

Sumbul’s show Kavya recently celebrated completing 100 episodes, which is a huge milestone. 

111

Also Read- Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

sumbul khan Touqeer Khan Nilofer Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Fahman Khan Imlie Ayaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj reveals his feelings to Shruti says he cannot love anyone other than Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of information from the world of television.We have been striving...
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Akka Saheb fumes with RAGE as Savi attends seminar despite strict warning
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see new tensions arising between Akka Saheb/ Surekha and Savi...
Recent Stories
Balaji Motion
Announcement! Balaji Motion Pictures reveal the release date of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jeevansh Chadha
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
Rupali Ganguly
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
Preeti Vipin Choudhary
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary
Shruti Anand
RIP! Mann Sundar Actress Shruti Anand’s father passes away
Ronnie Screwvala
Exciting! Ronnie Screwvala joins an impressive group of "sharks" of Shark Tank India Season 3; Highlights eight failures, Two successes' mantra
Munawar Faruqui
Aww! Munawar Faruqui showers compliments on Hina Khan as they come together for a new project; Details Inside…