Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals she has always had a ‘funny bone’ in her as everyone praises her mimicry skills

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular faces on TV. She became a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she also met her husband Neil Bhatt. The actress then shocked everyone by quitting the show but then went to greener pastures by the way of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is winning everyone’s hearts with her brave heart attitude and doing daredevil stunts in style.

Aishwarya is loved on the KKK show and she is leaving everyone in splits with her hilarious pranks and hidden talents like mimicking people. Opening up about it, the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress said, “I have always had a funny bone in me. I love doing comedy and I love doing mimicry. The good part is that I don't force myself, it comes naturally to me.”

KKK 13’s contestants are Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Recently Soundous got eliminated and Divyanka Tripathi entered as a challenger.

