Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals she has always had a ‘funny bone’ in her as everyone praises her mimicry skills

Aishwarya is loved on the KKK show and she is leaving everyone in splits with her hilarious pranks and hidden talents like mimicking people.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 23:00
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular faces on TV. She became a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she also met her husband Neil Bhatt. The actress then shocked everyone by quitting the show but then went to greener pastures by the way of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is winning everyone’s hearts with her brave heart attitude and doing daredevil stunts in style. 

Also Read-Hilarious! Aishwarya Sharma reveals the nick names of her in-laws and it will leave you in splits

Aishwarya is loved on the KKK show and she is leaving everyone in splits with her hilarious pranks and hidden talents like mimicking people. Opening up about it, the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress said, “I have always had a funny bone in me. I love doing comedy and I love doing mimicry. The good part is that I don't force myself, it comes naturally to me.”

KKK 13’s contestants are Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Recently Soundous got eliminated and Divyanka Tripathi entered as a challenger.

ALSO READ : Hilarious! Aishwarya Sharma reveals the nick names of her in-laws and it will leave you in splits

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ThehansIndia

    
 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage...
Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals she has always had a ‘funny bone’ in her as everyone praises her mimicry skills
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular faces on TV. She became a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand opens up about the kind of work she is looking forward to post the film
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a recent love comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a huge box...
Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is a name taht changed the face of Indian Television. From starting her career at the age of 17 as...
Wow! These stars started out in the film industry with small roles in movies, take a look
MUMBAI: It’s often said that you have to start somewhere in order to kickstart your dream and our Bollywood celebs have...
Wow! Zeenat Aman is truly an inspiration, take a look at a few of her valuable advices
MUMBAI: As we all know, Zeenat Aman is an absolute legend, when it comes to acting as well as being a role model for...
Recent Stories
NANA PATEKAR
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ekta
Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far
PRINCE NARULA
Oh no! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati at loggerheads yet again due to an Instagram story posted by the former
May I Come in Madam
“May I Come In Madam” Star “Nehha Pendse” on Life, Love, and balance.
Rupali
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
Anupamaa
Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars
Sumbul
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone