Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Shiv Thakare dating this actress?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 former contestant and previous winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv Thakare has gained stardom overnight. The latter has won a massive fan following since his stint in the Salman Khan hosted show. Now during his stint on the Marathi reality show he fell for Veena Jagtap and later the two parted ways.

Also Read- OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals a shocking reason for opting out of Lock Upp Season 2

Shiv has now been linked to a popular and gorgeous actress after been spotted together several times.

We are talking about the very pretty and talented Akanksha Puri who is still remembered for her character portrayal as Goddess Parvati in Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actress was briefly a part of Bigg Boss 15 and was also earlier Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti winner. Now the actress has been linked to someone who has gained immense popularity in the last couple of months.

Meanwhile, Akanksha and Shiv have been spotted together at various events and fans are curious to know what’s brewing between the two. Akanksha however cleared the air telling an entertainment portal that she laughed at the news and they are nothing more than good friends. She said that Shiv is a nice guy and unfortunately she never gets nice guys to be her partner.

Meanwhile, Shiv’s mom said that she would like her son to marry a Maharastrian girl hailing from Amravati in Maharashtra, as they come from a simple middle class family. Shiv will soon be seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

What are your thoughts on seeing Akanksha and Shiv together?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- OMG! Akanksha Puri says Mika is not someone whom she will get married to; details inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife