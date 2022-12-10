REALLY! From Mohit Raina to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya; These actors are NOT likely to be part of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Also read: OMG! Mouni Roys says being a part of movies has always been her dream, and refutes rumors of going back to Naagin

Bigg Boss is amongst the most controversial shows on Indian TV and contestants usually follow through participation for more work opportunities or to share their life on tv and this is the popular opinion. Undoubtedly, the show offers a lot of exposure where people get to see a new side to you.

It is a platform that brings in a lot of recognition due to its reach pan India and many upcoming celebrities, people who would want to work in the entertainment business, enter the show and entertain the audience with their game.

However, there are some celebrities who are most likely to never be part of the show, considering they keep their privacy and personal lives away from the public eyes for the most part. Here you go!

1. Mohit Raina: Mohit Raina became famous after his stint as Mahadev and there has been no looking back for him. He was also seen in the film Uri- The Surgical Strike and managed to create a steady space of work for himself. He is likely to not be part of Bigg Boss for a long time.

2. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Famous as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she too doesn’t seem to be keen on being part of Bigg Boss. Rumours have always been around her participation almost every year but that hasn’t happened. She was approached reportedly this year as well but nothing worked out. She likes to keep her privacy and might not show up on Bigg Boss.

3. Anita Hassanandani: She is amongst the most popular actresses on television and has done some movies too. She embraced motherhood recently and has refrained from work for a while now for the same. While the actress loves to watch the show, she won’t be part of it.

4. Mouni Roy: Colors TV’s first ever Naagin and now famous as Junoon from Brahmastra, Mouni Roy has had quite the career in the industry. There have always been reports around the actress doing Bigg Boss but given the kind of privacy she likes, it will likely never happen. She is at a very stable stage in her career and doing exceptionally well.

