Really! Before Naagin 7, Check out the highest paid actress in this Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones. Now, she is coming back with the 7th season.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises. As per sources on the set, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the new Naagin and she has already begun shooting for the show as well.

Priyanka herself has not confirmed anything to any portal. Since the promo dropped, people’s speculations have been confirmed. Priyanka is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Today let us look at the highest paid actresses who have played the lead in the Naagin show.

Mouni Roy

She was the first Naagin and was also a part of Naagin 2. She was paid Rs 1-2 Lakhs per episode.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the highest paid Naagin’s so far. She was paid a whopping Rs 2 Lakhs per episode.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi was one of the most loved Naagins and was paid Rs 60K per episode.

Nia Sharma

Nia, who is known for her hot looks, was in Naagin 4 and charged Rs 40k per episode. She is yet to sign for a new show as a lead.

Surbhi Chandana

Surbhi who played the lead in Naagin 5, made Rs 50K per episode which is around 3.5 Lakhs per week.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani might have not been the lead in Naagin but she played a pivotal role and was paid Rs 1 Lakh per episode.

Mahek Chahal

Mahek who was a significant part of Naagin 6 was paid around Rs 50k-1 Lakh. She will also be seen in Naagin 7.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi was seen in Naagin 6 and was reportedly paid Rs 1 Lakh per episode.

Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran has been a significant part of all the Naagin seasons and her fees have increased with every season.

