Really! New mom Dipika Kakar reveals she’s been unable to sleep since the birth of son Ruhaan, says she has no time to even shower

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Dipika and Shoaib’s baby boy was born prematurely on 21st June and recently the couple shared the first glimpse of their son while playing with him. Now, Dipika has opened up about her sleepless nights since the birth of her baby boy Ruhaan in her recent vlog. She said, “I'm enjoying this stage. Every new mother looks forward to these hectic times and restless nights. Mothers who have gone through this will undoubtedly concur with me.” She stated that the only time she can sleep is the time when Ruhaan falls asleep.

Dipika then joked that she can’t even have a shower anymore, “I was going to have a fast shower in about five minutes, and Ruhaan's Pass was returning. He napped for two hours today, giving me the opportunity to shampoo my hair and have a peaceful shower.”

Credit-BollywoodLife