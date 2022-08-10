Really! Nora Fatehi gets unfollowed on Instagram by this popular Tv actor, read on to know more

The actress/dancer however recently got unfollowed by a popular TV actor who has a huge crush on her.
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI:   Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. She is a media favorite for her fashion choices and brings in ample glamor at any event. The actress/dancer however recently got unfollowed by a popular TV actor who has a huge crush on her. 

We are talking about none other than Paras Kalnawat who was previously part of the top Indian Tv serial Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Recently Paras had a ‘Ask me Anything’ session on his Instagram account where he opened up about unfollowing Nora. While the Saki Saki dancer was a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Paras has confessed that he had a crush on her, after which they started following each other on social media but recently started unfollowing each other and fans wanted to know why.

Paras said, “Kyu na pehle ye sawaal unse pucha jaaye”. Now we wonder what the reason could be and the only people who can confirm it are Nora and Paras.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paras Kalnawat is currently essaying the role of Rajvir Luthra in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

