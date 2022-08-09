REALLY! Is Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani part of Bigg Boss 16? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been finalised to participate in the 16th edition of the reality show Bigg Boss. Reportedly, makers are in talks with the social media influencer, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 (JDJ).

Informed a source, “Talks are on with several celebrities. Tinaa and Jannat are confirmed for the upcoming season. We are hoping that Faisu’s contract will also get locked soon. We have also approached some reality show contestants.” While Jannat’s father reportedly denied the rumors of her entering the Bigg Boss house.

Jannat and Faisal were last seen in the recently-concluded season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tinaa Dattaa, whose last outing on television was the supernatural thriller, Daayan, which ended three years ago, will also participate in BB16.

21-year-old Jannat is extremely popular on social media and joined showbiz as a child artiste. She has featured in shows like Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra -- Maharana Pratap and Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani. She made her debut as a heroine with Tu Aashiqui (2018).

