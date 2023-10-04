Really! Rajan Shahi responds to making a film with Anupama’s Rupali Ganguli says “Kyun Nahin…”

Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation. 

Now, responding to the media asking him if he will make a film with Rupali Ganguly in the near future, producer Rajan Shahi said that right now they are pretty happy with the result of their show Anupamaa and how it has made a mark on the viewers. He also said that the team will of course work hard and do what it takes to get more success. He said, “Kyun nahin, hum aur mehnat jaroor karenge”

Shahi added that at least for the next 15-20 years he hopes Anupamaa continues its journey on the small screen. Rupali who was also present added that right now she is happy with Television and isn’t thinking of the big screen but yes after 30 years they just might make a movie!

Currently the track of Anupamaa is about Anuj staying with Maya and she poisoning his mind against Anupama. Vanraj meanwhile wants Anupama back in his life.

What is your take on Anupama being made into a film?

Tell us in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tellyChakkar.

