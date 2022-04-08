REALLY! Rajeev Sen admires Charu Asopa’s dressing attire amidst divorce, see fans’ reactions

Television actress Charu Asopa initiated divorce after going through a troubled relationship with husband Rajeev Sen three years after they tied the knot

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 12:58
MUMBAI: Seems Rajeev Sen is trying to patch-up things yet again with Charu Asopa amidst a difficult time in their married life. Rajeev mentioned in the beginning of his vlog that Charu was at a mandir with Ziana as there was some special occasion. He complimented her for always looking beautiful in sarees. However, Rajeev later edited the part where he praised Charu.

A fan wrote in the comments, "Cute Ziana ...loads of love. Nice to see Rajeev spend time with Ziana, else work demands time. True Rajeev, Charu looks good in sarees. Farmer's cafe is good indeed .... Hope I get to meet you sometime, and if it happens with Ziana as well...what more could one ask for :D"

Just like several others, a well-wisher commented, "You guys are doing great. Don't bring your differences in public...aap dono apni jagah sahi ho..try to adjust with each other in small things...and saath raho bas."

This is not the first time Rajeev has praised or complimented Charu. In his previous video, he applauded Charu for taking good care of their baby who was suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease.

Charu and Rajeev, who got married in 2019, have been pretty much in an on-off relationship with each other. However, it is this year that Charu decided to initiate legal paperwork for separation as she said she doesn't want her daughter to grow-up in an abusive, toxic environment.

Credit: ETimes

Television Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa divorce Baalveer Mere Angne Me Diya Aur Baati Hum Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai JiJi Maa Bade Achhe Lagte Hain TellyChakkar
