Really! Rhythm Chanana breaks her silence on being accused of copying Uorfi Javed, says “If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram…”

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. Recently she made headlines when she was seen at designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event and brushed shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment world.

Now, Rhythm Chanana from Delhi has made it to the headlines after her risque appearance in the Delhi Metro wearing just a bralette and a miniskirt, leaving everyone stunned. 19 year old Rhythm’s video caused quite a stir after it went viral. Many then started comparing her to Uorfi and some said that her bold fashion choices have been inspired from the Meri Durga actress’s style.

Rhythm has now opened up about people saying that she is heavily inspired from Uorfi. Rhythm told a news portal, “I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles stating that I got to know about Uorfi from the past few days. No, I know about her for the past few months. Jab maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, toh tab mujhe Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.I started uploading my videos on Insta in December (2022), and people started commenting that I am copying Uorfi Javed. After that, I started checking her profile. I reactivated my Instagram profile in December.”

She further added, “Main Uorfi Javed ko dekhne ke liye Instagram download kiya tha. Meanwhile, I was uploading my photos and videos. If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram, from October to December 2022.”

Speaking of Uorfi, Rhythm heaped praises on her and said, “I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her.”

