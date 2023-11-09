Really! Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumors yet again as netizens spot a baby bump during the actress’s U.S vacation

MUMBAI: Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. The actress is currently making headlines for sparking pregnancy rumors.

Rubina who married Abhinav Shukla in June 2018 has now shared a vlog from her fun US vacation. While she shared what all she did there with viewers, they were quick to notice a baby bump in the video. Check out the video here;

Check out some of the netizen’s comments here;

While Rubina’s baby bump is quite visible, the couple is yet to confirm the news of them expecting.

