Really! Rupali Ganguli would prefer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Anupamaa, Producer Rajan Shahi says “I understand your loyalty…”

The show never fails to top the ratings and win the viewers hearts with it’s every new twist and character. Rupali Ganguly just amazes in her titular role.
Rupali Ganguli

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has become an iconic show on Indian Television where a woman’s journey to find her foothold and identity in this male dominated society is shown in a very familiar and empowering way. The show never fails to top the ratings and win the viewers hearts with it’s every new twist and character. Rupali Ganguly just amazes in her titular role. 

Now, one cannot deny the fact that the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai which first brought our attention to Rupali is also a favorite among many. The actress played Monisha, Satish Shah’s character Indravadan’s daughter in law. 

Interestingly, actor Satish Shah has revealed that Rupali would give preference to Sarabhai.. Over Anupamaa. To the producer Rajan Shahi(Anupamaa) was quoted as saying, “I understand your loyalty with Sarabhai. Why not?”

Which show did you prefer seeing Rupali Ganguly in? 

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-inshorts

