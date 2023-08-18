Really! Rupali Ganguly’s diet secrets unveiled, this is what the Anupamaa actress eats in a day to keep fit

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress that doesn't need any introduction. The stunning diva has become a household name for her titular role in Star Plus' popular drama series, Anupamaa. However, before her spectacular role of Anupama, Rupali won millions of hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Rupali has a massive fan following who want to know everything about her including what she eats in a day to look so fab. Her transformation and weight loss journey is inspirational. So here it is! While most actors follow diets that are sometimes nearly impossible for many to follow, Rupali follows a simple homemade meal plan and here is what she eats.

Rupali begins her day with a mindful morning routine of drinking 2-4 glasses of warm water, which helps her detox. Her breakfast is protein rich that includes a couple of boiled eggs and a selection of fruits. She also has cereal and oatmeal to get enough energy in the mornings.

Rupali’s lunch consists of grilled vegetables which are an essential part of her lunch. This also includes a healthy salad that gives her enough fiber, legumes give her plant based proteins that give her enough energy throughout the day.

Rupali’s dinner is fuss free yet nutritious and wholesome trio of simple dal, roti, and sabzi. This simple meal helps Rupali get a restful sleep.

