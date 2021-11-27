Really! Samantha’s shocking revelation in ‘Just for Women’ will leave you stunned

MUMBAI : Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses from down South. She has comfortably made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Talking about the actress, we recently stumbled upon an old interview of hers wherein she had to make a tough choice. She had to choose between sex and food.

In 2017, during an interview with ‘Just For Women’, the actress went through a rapid-fire round. She was then asked to choose between sex and food. Well, her answer left many surprised. She chose sex. The actress initially hesitated to answer and said, "Damn! I can't choose". And then admitted "Sex, I would starve any day" and burst into laughter. Well, well, okay then!

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made it to the headlines because of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. After being married for almost three years, they decided to part ways. They had a dreamy wedding and the pictures had gone viral on social media. They were considered to be the cutest and ideal couple of the South Film industry, however, destiny had something else planned and they parted ways.

Post the separation, the actress had penned a long note addressing the rumors surrounding their divorce, speculating the cause. She wrote, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allow me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless."

Credit: Bollywood Life