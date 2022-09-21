REALLY! Shailesh Lodha’s recent Instagram post sparks a fresh dig at the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, see post

Shailesh Lodha shared a post on his Instagram account left everyone shocked and amazed, seems the actor has taken an indirect dig at producer Asit Kumarr Modi post his exit from the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:27
MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that is running successfully for decades now. A few days back, actor Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the show bid adieu due to his personal reasons. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah roped in TV actor Sachin Shroff to play the role of Taarak Mehta.

Also Read: Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

Well, recently Shailesh shared a post on his Instagram and seems to have taken an indirect dig at Asit Modi. Shailesh's Instagram post has left everyone shocked and amazed. He captioned the post as, 'आज नहीं तो कल....ईश्वर देखता सब है'.

Netizens filled Shailesh's comment section and said that the actor has taken a dig at Asit Modi. One user wrote, '#Asitmodi ji ko tag bhi kr dete', while another one commented saying, 'Taarak Mehta sahab indirectly sab kuch Asit modi ko bol rahe h'. Another user wrote, 'Bilkul sahi kaha aapne Sir'. Shailesh Lodha and Asit Modi's indirect war has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Also Read: MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

Sachin's entry as Taarak Mehta seems to have left fans disappointed and upset. Apart from Shailesh, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Bhavya Gandhi have already exited the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife

