Really! Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at her security people for pushing her fans away, says “Panic kyun ho rehe ho…”

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up. Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

Also Read- OMG! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reveals that whatever she owns is not owned by her; but gifted by these special people in her life

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership. Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.

While fans are always excited to take a selfie with the actress, at a recent event the Honsla Rakh actress lost her cool at her security guards who pushed her fans away as they came forward to click pictures with her. The video has gone viral. Have a look;

In the video Shehnaaz is heard telling her security people, “problem kya hai. Panic kyun ho rehe ho. Kya krne aye hai yeh idar photos le rehe hai, jo pyaar krte hai unko toh at least photos do.”

Also Read- Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her

Shehnaaz will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye