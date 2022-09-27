REALLY! Sirf Tum fame Eisha Singh auditioned for a role played by THIS popular Bollywood actress in Laal Singh Chaddha, details inside

MUMBAI: Popular actress Eisha Singh who made her television debut with Ishq Ka Rang Safed rose to popularity with Vivian Dsena starrer Sirf Tum. However later she hit the big screen with Ratna Sinha’s Middle-Class Love. In a latest interview the Sirf Tum actress revealed she had once auditioned for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for the role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Interestingly, Singh tested for a part that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan ended up playing in the Advait Chandan’s Hindi remake of Forrest Gump (1994).

“I auditioned for a couple of films before (Middle-Class Love). I even auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddhaa. They were searching for a newcomer initially and I auditioned for it. Though it did not work, I met him for another project.”

Recalling her audition, she shares, “We did three scenes and I enjoyed most of it. It (the movie) did not work out, which is fine. Later on, I got to know that Kareena Kapoor ma’am is doing it, so I was fine. I don’t care if 50 more people auditioned for it. The fact that I auditioned for it, and they considered me, thought I was eligible to be a part of a big film like Laal Singh Chaddha and be paired opposite Aamir Khan was a big thing for me.”

Credit: Hindustan Times