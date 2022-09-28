REALLY! Soon-to-be mom Debina Bonnerjee has fibroids in her womb?

MUMBAI: Famous TV actress Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary are waiting for the arrival of their second bundle of joy. The Ramayan actress loves to keep her fans posted about her little bundle of joy and about her pregnancy. She has spoken often about her pregnancy cravings, the challenges she had to undergo and everything in between.

Debina recently posted a YouTube video on her channel where she spoke about her pregnancy cravings. She also said that she was getting a pelvic pull kind of pain and then she had to undergo some tests given by the doctor. Her medical reports showed that her blood sugar levels have been elevated and so is her thyroid. She also has two fibroids in her womb which are increasing. She has also been craving sweets and the mom said that she is forbidden from eating rice, bread or sugar.

The pair was blessed with a baby girl named Lianna. After 11 years of their wedding, the pair was blessed with their baby post many failed IVFs and IUI procedures. She had thought that for the past 5-7 years her body had lost the natural capacity for conceiving.

On the work front, Debina has worked in television shows like Ramayana, Chiduya Ghar, Vish among others.

Credit: BollywoodLife