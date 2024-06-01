Really! Surbhi Jyoti's close friend denies actress early March wedding rumours with Sumit Suri; Know here more!

Surbhi Jyoti got to prominence with her performance in Qubool Hai, in which she played Zoya Faruqui. Her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was also appreciated. She also appeared in the thriller show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai with Shoaib Ibrahim.
MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti's wedding news woke up fans. According to reports, the actress plans to marry in March 2024, most likely on the 6th or 7th of the month. However, according to the news portal reports Surbhi is not getting married in the first half of March.

Surbhi Jyoti's extremely close friend revealed, under the condition of anonymity, that the actress will not marry in the first half of March. She stated, "Nothing is decided yet. I'm pretty close to her and I haven't heard anything like that. Things are being discussed but it will take some time to finalize everything. March looks pretty close and from what I know, it won't happen so soon."

According to rumors, Surbhi and Sumit had been dating for quite some time. Before Sumit, Surbhi was linked to Pearl V Puri and Varun Turkey. However, the skilled actress denied dating both of them. Surbhi is currently vacationing in the United States.

On the other hand, Sumit Suri is also a known actor in the entertainment industry and he is known for his characters in projects like the web series “The Test Case”. He has also done movies like Warning, What the Fish, and Babloo Happy Hai and has taken part in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Surbhi Jyoti Sumit Suri Zoya Qubool Hai Laut Ke Aaya Hai Tanhaiyan Ishqbaaaz Naagin 3 Khatron Ke Khiladi love couple Marriage warning What the Fish Babloo Happy Hai Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai TellyChakkar
