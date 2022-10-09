REALLY! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra got engaged? See netizens’ reactions

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a diamond ring in her ring finger in her recent Instagram post with pens down a quirky caption that sparked her engagement rumors with beau Karan Kundrra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 11:49
MUMBAI : Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash often hits headlines for her personal and professional life. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra has been the talk of the town lately. On Friday, she sent her fans into a frenzy and created huge curiosity among all by dropping two pictures of herself wherein she can be seen flashing an alluring diamond ring on her finger.

In the pictures, Tejasswi is seen flaunting her ring finger as she holds a bouquet in her other hand. Further raising excitement among fans, Tejasswi talked about her “big day” “It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy,” the caption of Teja’s post read.

Soon after the post was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement about her engagement with Karan Kundrra. While one fan wrote, “How pretty ," another commented, “Omg congratulations girl. So so happy for you . God bless ." A third fan wrote, “I hope ur engagement and ur wedding from karan come very fast, we all wish see you as bridal ."

However, the actress was flaunting the ring for a brand advertisement.

Earlier, Karan Kundrra and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash won everyone’s hearts as the two actors surpassed all heights of cuteness and shared a kiss as they walked on two different elevators.

Credit: News 18
    
 

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 11:49

