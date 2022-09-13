REALLY! Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed in school, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. She is known to be outspoken and recently revealed that she has been body-shamed in school.

She revealed that in school she was extra skinny and when she met people on her school grounds they would body shame her and say, "Hey 5 Rupay ka coin apne pocket mei dal, varna udd jayegi." She also shared that people used to call her a 'hanger'. When asked about what she does when she feels angry the actress revealed that she cries.

Tejasswi also revealed how she deals with being vulnerable and shared that she calls people she loves and shares what she is going through and her insecurities because she feels addressing the issue is the first step towards correcting it.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others.

