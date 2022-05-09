REALLY! This is what makers of Uttaran and Swaragini have to say about the comeback of the shows with new seasons

Tina Dutta and Rashami Desai starrer Uttaran and Tejasswi Prakash and Helly Shah starrer Swaragini won hearts of the audiences

MUMBAI: Uttaran (2008-2015) and Swaragini (2015-16) were one of the most popular shows on television. However, if reports are to be believed then, the makers are planning second seasons of the shows. Uttaran had Rashami Desai, Tina Datta, Mrunal Jain and Gaurav Chopra. Swaragini's cast included Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Kapoor and Namish Taneja. Both the shows had done well in those days.

Producer of Uttaran, Rupali Guha, however had no idea about the second season. She said, "I would be very happy if the channel is planning a second season, but I am not aware of any such information. I will be disappointed if they do not approach us to make the second season because the show ran for 7 years and did very well."

Producer Pavan Kumar also denied any such development. He said, "Swaragini was a popular show but I have no clue if the channel is planning a second season. If they do it, it will be good news."

A source close to the channel, said, "The talks are still in a nascent stage. Second seasons of popular shows are an interesting way to get back the viewers. Swaragini and Uttaran had connected with the viewers and even today, they have recall value. Nothing is planned yet, but if there will be second seasons of these shows, then it will have a new star cast and new storylines."

Credit: Etimes

