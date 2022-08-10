Really! This is why Erica Fernandes left India to settle abroad

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a name to reckon with in the Tv industry. She has won many fans with her roles in TV shows like 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and last year, she made news for moving to Dubai and getting projects in the new country.

She shared her experience of staying in Dubai and missing the life of her own country. However, she asserted that she is enjoying meeting new people and exploring more opportunities.

Erica’s fans were quite taken aback when she decided to leave the country and settle in Dubai. Speaking about it, Erica told a news portal, “I was looking for growth. It’s not about how much work you have done. It’s about what more? What next? And I felt a little stagnated, and I wanted to do more. I needed to take that next step, and so I did. A lot is happening here,”

Erica further said, “Dubai has always been home, so I wouldn’t say it’s moving out of my comfort zone. My family is here, so the thought of living here didn’t make me feel apprehensive. However, I travel back and forth to India for my work commitments.”

Praising the city in UAE, Erica said, “With many factors, Dubai is a beautiful place. It’s a global hub where we have various nationalities under one roof. We get to learn about different world cultures by living in one country. The infrastructure is phenomenal. My experience has been outstanding for the past few months as a resident,”

The 30 year old further added, “I have been doing that smoothly until now, and I guess it’s faster for me to reach from Dubai to Mumbai on set than from Goregaon to Naigaon.”

