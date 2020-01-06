Reasons Asim Riaz should win Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz, a common man who had run away from his home town Jammu and Kashmir to dream city Mumbai to become an actor at the age of 14, struggled for 8 years to be the part of the industry. After his struggle and scarifices, he became a model as well as an actor. His acting was seen in Main Tera Hero.

Asim is known as the poster boy in the Bigg Boss house. He loves to stay shirtless. Sometimes angry and sometimes cute, Asim is going quite strong in the game.

He is the second contestant after Siddharth in terms of popularity. Asim and Sid were good friends initially but are now rivals.

Here are some of the key points of difference between them.

The actor is a common man and knows the struggles of the real world. He belongs to a middle-class family. He is mostly cute and knows to keep patience. He also very loyal to his friends and step forward to apologize whenever he is at fault. He is the only contestant who is trending on social platforms and also defeating Sid like a lion. He gives his all to the tasks and fights with dignity like a warrior.

In anger, he said something wrong about Sid’s father but realized his fault and immediately asked for an apology.

Fans trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim on Twitter to show their solidarity towards him. These are the qualities of Asim which are winning fans' hearts day by day.