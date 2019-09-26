News

Reasons to look forward to Sony TV's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: The one actress who has always been missed on television is Shweta Tiwari.

We love her for her contributions to television. Her character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is remembered to date as she spread magic on television. So is her stint in Bigg Boss. She will now mark her comeback with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, an upcoming show on Sony TV.

The actress will be seen opposite Varun Badola.

Shweta will play a Punjabi character in the coming-of-age story, and  here are some of the reasons we look forward to the show.

First, Shweta Tiwari herself is a reason to look forward to the show. She is a fabulous actress and a visual delight. Also, the classic combination with Varun Badola... we look forward to watching the chemistry between them.

Shweta will be sporting short hair in the show, which is a refreshing change. Her character Guneet emotional and humorous too!

Are you too excited to watch Shweta's come back on television?

Tags > Sony, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, Guneet, Prerna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days