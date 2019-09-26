Reasons to look forward to Sony TV's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

MUMBAI: The one actress who has always been missed on television is Shweta Tiwari.



We love her for her contributions to television. Her character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is remembered to date as she spread magic on television. So is her stint in Bigg Boss. She will now mark her comeback with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, an upcoming show on Sony TV.



The actress will be seen opposite Varun Badola.



Shweta will play a Punjabi character in the coming-of-age story, and here are some of the reasons we look forward to the show.



First, Shweta Tiwari herself is a reason to look forward to the show. She is a fabulous actress and a visual delight. Also, the classic combination with Varun Badola... we look forward to watching the chemistry between them.



Shweta will be sporting short hair in the show, which is a refreshing change. Her character Guneet emotional and humorous too!



Are you too excited to watch Shweta's come back on television?