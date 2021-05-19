Red or the nude shade: Which lip colour suits Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah better?

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes that also convey a good message for society have set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for its unique characterization.

Each and every character is beautifully written and the makers have chosen perfect actors who are living up to the expectations of the makers and the viewers.

One of the actors who is loved by the masses is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan. Recently Jennifer took to social media to share a post questioning the netizens as to which lipstick suits her the best, a shade of red hue or the nude colour? Wearing a pair of glasses and posing in western wear, she looks beautiful in smart casuals.

Take a look:

The audience enjoys watching Sodhi and her chemistry in the show. An actor is frequently recognized by his or her character name in real life. Fans too are well-versed with Jennifer aka Roshan’s on-screen character.

We all know that Jennifer had taken a break from the show a few years ago after she gave birth to a baby girl. The actress made a comeback after a few years and is continuing to rule as Roshan on the show. Jennifer enjoys a huge fan following and is often seen sharing some throwback pictures and much more about herself which her fans are not aware of. (Also Read: Shivangi Khedkar opens up on Pallavi's character in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; reveals what change the viewers can expect in future )