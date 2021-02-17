Reel life Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhry and Debina Bonerjee head to Ayodhya to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: The fund-collection drive for the Ram Mandir construction is going ahead aggressively as the donations made by politicians and other celebrities have been making headlines. While stars of the entertainment industry made donations and expressed their devotion to Lord Ram, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had spread the message through their serial Ramayan. The popular TV couple, who played Lord Ram and Sita, marked their 10th wedding anniversary recently by setting off to Ayodhya to pray and seek blessings at the temple.

Gurmeet and Debina termed their 10th wedding anniversary on Monday as a ‘special occasion’ and announced that they’d be visiting Ayodhya on Tuesday. Conveying their gratitude to all for their wishes, they stated that they’d be seeking blessings for their ‘future together.’ They also used the chant in the worship of Lord Ram 'Jai Shri Ram.'

On the special occasion of our 10th year anniversary we are visiting #RamMandir at Ayodhya to seek blessings for our future together tomorrow! Thanking each one of you for all your lovely wishes they mean a lot to us! #JaiShriRam — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 15, 2021

On Tuesday, they set off for their journey and shared a selfie enroute the venue. Twinning in shades of green, Gurmeet wrote that they were 'blessed' to be visiting Ayodhya for the important milestone of their life.

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet and Debina had played the lead roles in the serial Ramayan in 2008-09. The show turned out to a turning point in their careers, making them household names. They eventually got married three years later.

Last year, when Ramanand Sagar's 90s show Ramayan had made headlines and reportedly set records during the COVID-19 lockdown with its re-telecast too, Gurmeet-Debina's version was also re-aired.

Credits: republic world