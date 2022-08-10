Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?

Ishq Mein Ghayal too promises the same level of entertainment for its viewers and popular stars are going to be part of this! However, we are of the opinion that our readers also enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much as each episode.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 17:00
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much our viewers enjoy keeping themselves updated with the ongoings of their favorite shows and celebs. Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles. It is helmed by Beyond Dreams Productions and will air on Colors. It is said to be a fantasy-fiction drama and has enough buzz around the same.

Also read:  The cast of Color’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is charging this much per episode, check it out

Similarly, now we came across a behind the scenes clip close to Ishq Mein Ghayal.

We know that according to the promo of the show, Gashmeer Mahajani (Armaan) is supposed to be a Bhediya and has a brother- Karan Kundrra (Veer). They both seem to have feelings for Reem Sameer (Isha).

What got us intrigued in Reem’s new look in what seems like a filter where in her caption had us in a tizzy!

Check out!

What do you think, is Reem going to be a Bhediya too on the show?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Also read: This is when Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates!

Isha Karan Kundrra Gashmeer Mahajani Ishq Mein Ghayal Colors Beyond Dreams Productions Reem Sameer Shaikh TV news TellyChakkar BTS BTS UPDATE
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

