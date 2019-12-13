Reem Shaikh announces her next project, and it is quite interesting

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has kept you updated on the latest gossip about all the popular television stars. Today, we have got an exciting piece of news for you.

Popular TV actress Reem Shaikh has always impressed us with her terrific acting skills and amazing screen presence. The talented diva has a huge fan following, all thanks to her wonderful social media posts.

Reem has been exploring lots of other things besides acting and has won hearts with everything she has done so far.

And now, Reem has announced her next project. She is all set to star in a music video. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this good news with her fans.

Take a look at Reem's post.

The actress revealed in her caption that the video titled Tu Jo Mila will be out soon. Well. this has definitely left us excited and curious at the same time.

On the work front, Reem is currently seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani. The actress is paired opposite Sehban Azim and fans are loving this jodi.

Reem has also done many TV shows like Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kahaa 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

Are you excited about Reem's music video? Tell us in the comments.