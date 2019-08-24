Reem Shaikh bags THIS Hollywood project

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several serials. She has acted in shows such as Tu Aashiqui, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi to name a few. Currently, she is playing the role of Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta. Now, the actress has bagged a Hollywood project.

She will be seen in the film, 4everlove, which is a love story of a young girl and her experiences.

Recently, Reem took to social media and announced the same. She wrote, “Hello everyone! Feeling blessed to announce my #hollywood project called #4everlove

It’s a love story of a young girl and her experiences; and it will stream exclusively on @blkprime | So join me on my adventure from India to Hollywood.”

Take a look: