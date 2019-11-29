News

Reem Shaikh celebrates her mother's birthday with Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Sehban Azim

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
29 Nov 2019 12:11 PM

MUMBAI: Popular TV actressReem shaikh was in a celebratory mood yesterday as it was her mother's birthday. The actress also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with a series of pictures.

Well, birthdays are incomplete without cake cutting and celebrations. Hence, Reem along with her friends and Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Sehban Azim celebrated her mother's birthday together. 

Going by the videos and pictures shared by Reem, it seems they celebrated her birthday in Reem's vanity. 

Take a look at the pictures:

11

Apart from this, Sehban also shared a beautiful Instagram story to wish Reem's mother.

Take a look at Sehban's story:

