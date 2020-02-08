Reem Shaikh congratulates Avneet Kaur for her latest achievement in the sweetest way possible

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress is winning hearts with her beauty and talent in the show.

Avneet has been in the showbiz business for a very long time and has come a long way in her career. The actress has become a huge sensation in the Telly world and her popularity is rising every passing day.

Avneet has now touched a new milestone by crossing 9 million followers on her Instagram. Yes, you heard it right!

While the actress is definitely on cloud nine for her latest achievement, there's one more person who can't jump with joy for Avneet's success. It's none other than Avneet's bestie Reem Shaikh.

We all know, Avneet and Reem share a great bond and we have always seen them hanging out together and having a great time together.

Reem took to her Instagram to congratulate Avneet. The actress posted a sweet boomerang video where she is seen lifting Avneet.

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Avneet shared a wonderful thank you post for all the fans who helped her for this achievement.

Take a look at Avneet's post:

Many congratulations to Avneet for 9 million followers.