Reem Shaikh has this to say about Shivangi Joshi!

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is well known and loved for her role as Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV. The young diva has been a part of other shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Gul Makai.

In an Instagram live with a media portal, she revealed her that favourite daily soap apart from Tujhse Hai Raabta. Reem is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She credits Shivangi Joshi for shouldering the daily soap at a young age.

Not only did Reem hail Shivangi for taking the YRKKH legacy forward but she also appreciated her acting. She also recalled bonding with her on the sets of Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi years back during their childhood. 'I was 6 and she was 14. We used to sit and talk about people. There was of course an age gap but it never felt that she's elder to me or I'm younger to her,' Reem added.

Isn't that sweet? Well, we love both divas. What about you?

Credits: Pinkvilla