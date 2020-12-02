Reem Shaikh hints about something interesting happening in Tujhse Hai Raabta: CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta has always been high on drama. Kalyani and Malhar's lives have witnessed several ups and downs, however, they still managed to be by each other's side.

We all know how the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story and also some unexpected and surprising things happening.

Reem Shaikh who has always shared some fun and BTS moments from the sets of the show, has now dropped a major hint about the upcoming plot.

The actress shared a series of videos on her Instagram story where she is seen grooving on Zingaat. Meanwhile, Malhar is completely baffled with Kalyani's fun avatar.

Take a look:

Reem captioned the video saying that tonight's episode on Tujhse Hai Raabta is not to be missed.

Well, seems Reem and Sehban have something really interesting stored in for their fans.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

