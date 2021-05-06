Reem Shaikh's reaction is UNMISSABLE as BFF Avneet Kaur asks for money after giving her a haircut

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh are the popular faces of the television industry.

Both of them started their career as a child artist and has now come a long way.

While Reem is currently ruling the small screens with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta, Avneet has been doing many projects after bidding adieu to Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Reem Shaikh and Avneet Kaur enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The two have become youth icons and are inspiring so many girls out there who aspire to gain so much name and fame at such a young age.

We all know that Reem and Avneet are the besties of the telly town.

The beautiful divas never miss a chance to hang out with each other and have some fun time together.

And now, Avneet has shown her multi-talented side yet again as she turns a hairstylist for her BFF Reem.

A video is doing the rounds on social media that shows how Reem is quite happy with her new look.

Avneet has given a nice haircut to her bestie Reem and she is extremely happy about the result.

Well, Avneet then asks for money from Reem and her reaction will leave you in splits.

Take a look:

Before this, Avneet had given a haircut to herself and shared the same picture on her social media.

Avneet is a multi-talented actress and there's no doubt in it.

Reem has previously worked in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, among others.

Meanwhile, Avneet has been a part of several TV shows like Meri Maa, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, and Chandra Nandini.

