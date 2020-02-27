Reem Shaikh's wish for Sehban Azim in Tujhse Hai Raabta style is simply beautiful

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV' show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The duo plays the lead role of Kalyani and Malhar in the show. Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a huge hit among the fans.

Yesterday was Sehban's birthday and the actor recevied warm wishes from his friends, fans, and co-stars as well. One of the best wishes Sehban got is from his Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Reem. The actress wished Sehban on her social media account Instagram. Reem shared a beautiful picture and wished Sehban in Tujhse Hai Raabta style.

Take a look at the post:

Reem referred Sehban as Raabta and we simply loved the way she wished Sehban.

On the work front, Reem has been part of many shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Me Ajji Aur Sahib, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat among others. Meanwhile, Sehban has done shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Bepanah Pyaar, Dill Mill Gaye, Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.