Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow -- Bhavna, in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se', shared how her character is going to change in terms of her looks and traits.
MUMBAI:Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow -- Bhavna, in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se', shared how her character is going to change in terms of her looks and traits.

From a simple, soft-spoken and non-glamorous look, she will now be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar.

She said: "My character as Bhavna, started off as a very calm, vulnerable, and soft-spoken character who was required to adhere to patriarchal society's norms imposed by her family."

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Vishnu Puran', 'Jai Ganga Maiya', and many more.

Further talking about her on-screen character and how she has been shown to be struggling in the fictional drama, Reena added: "She was also frequently ignored and excluded from family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while adamantly conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your own hands."


SOURECE-IANS

Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
MUMBAI:Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow -- Bhavna, in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera......
